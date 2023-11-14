UK-Based Nigerian Mother Of Two Found Dead In Her Home

November 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian mother of a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, identified as Joy Nsude, has been found dead in her house in Hartlepool after speaking with her husband and many other people on the phone.

Nsude’s death was disclosed by a member of the Nigerian community in the UK, Ibironke Khadeejah Quadri, in a post on Facebook on Monday, pointing out that the actual cause of her death had not been ascertained.

Quadri said that Nsude, who died on November 2, was until her death, a student of International Management at Teesside University, Middlesbrough.

Quadri’s post read, “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our esteemed member of Nigerian Society (Teesside University) Middlesbrough, United Kingdom, Joy Osunde, a student of International Management.

“She is a Mother of two children who are a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. She passed away in her apartment on the 2nd of November 2023, in Hartlepool in England after speaking to many people on phone including the husband while he was on his way to work on that fateful day.

“The cause of death is not yet reviewed. Justice Nwaru, the husband who is devastated at the moment, is soliciting for your kind and generous donations from friends, families, groups, institutions, associations to enable him to arrange her funeral.”(www.naija247news.com).