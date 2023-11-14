Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationRegions

UK-Based Nigerian Mother Of Two Found Dead In Her Home

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 14, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian mother of a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, identified as Joy Nsude, has been found dead in her house in Hartlepool after speaking with her husband and many other people on the phone.

Nsude’s death was disclosed by a member of the Nigerian community in the UK, Ibironke Khadeejah Quadri, in a post on Facebook on Monday, pointing out that the actual cause of her death had not been ascertained.

Quadri said that Nsude, who died on November 2, was until her death, a student of International Management at Teesside University, Middlesbrough.

Quadri’s post read, “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our esteemed member of Nigerian Society (Teesside University) Middlesbrough, United Kingdom, Joy Osunde, a student of International Management.

“She is a Mother of two children who are a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. She passed away in her apartment on the 2nd of November 2023, in Hartlepool in England after speaking to many people on phone including the husband while he was on his way to work on that fateful day.

“The cause of death is not yet reviewed. Justice Nwaru, the husband who is devastated at the moment, is soliciting for your kind and generous donations from friends, families, groups, institutions, associations to enable him to arrange her funeral.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NLC, TUC strike unwarranted and an attempt to blackmail FG – Presidency
Next article
“I was sleeping on the floor before my hit song – Rapper Zoro
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Nigeria Pursues Multi-Billion Dollar Infrastructure Financing Deal with Islamic Development Bank”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu engaged in high-level negotiations with...

Kogi Election: “It Is Politically Over For You” – Femi Fani-Kayode Mocks Dino Melaye

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken...

ASUU Rejects Plan By Tinubu To Collect 40% Revenue From Varsities, Mobilises Members For Strike

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. The federal government had said it is set...

Google asks court to dismiss Nigerian’s $150m damages’ suit

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Nov. 14, 2023. The Google LLC, an American multinational...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Nigeria Pursues Multi-Billion Dollar Infrastructure Financing Deal with Islamic Development Bank”

Infrastructure 0
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu engaged in high-level negotiations with...

Kogi Election: “It Is Politically Over For You” – Femi Fani-Kayode Mocks Dino Melaye

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken...

ASUU Rejects Plan By Tinubu To Collect 40% Revenue From Varsities, Mobilises Members For Strike

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. The federal government had said it is set...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com