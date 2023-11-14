Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 14,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, says the current financial distress being faced in the country was because the present administration, led by President Bola Tinubu inherited an empty treasury when he came to power a few months ago.

Ribadu, however, said despite the financial constraints that have affected budgetary allocations, the federal government would do everything within its power to ensure that there is a robust and viable defence management and apparatus in the country.

The NSA stated these in Abuja on Monday when he spoke at the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference 2023 themed: “Leveraging Defence Diplomacy and Effective Regional Collaboration for Enhanced National Security”.

The conference was attended by Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of State, Bello Matawalle; Permanent Secretary in the Defence Ministry, Ibrahim Kana; the Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs.

“I assure you that the federal government will not rest on its oars in ensuring a robust and viable defence management and security apparatus to address contemporary challenges even in the face of enormous budgetary constraints.

“Yes, we’re facing budgetary constraints. It is okay for me to tell you. Fine, it is important for you to know that we have inherited a very difficult situation, literally a bankrupt country, no money, to a point where we can say that all the money we’re getting now; we’re paying back what was taken. It is serious!

But this administration is doing its best to meet our requirements, particularly the armed forces, and I believe that you leaders will be able to testify to that,” the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission told the gathering.

According to him, the armed forces under the current leadership have shown serious commitment to addressing the prevailing security challenges bedevilling the country, adding that there were positive changes and improvements both in and outside Nigeria.

“Let us come together as one and continue to support our armed forces and other security agencies with this work of securing our country for peace and stability.

“They have done an amazingly good job without talking and I believe that with the support and the resolve of the leadership we have today in our country, things will only be better.

We are just four or five months old, but certainly things have changed and we believe that what they are doing, they are doing it right. We want to encourage them, stand by them and support them 100 per cent and hopefully, this country will be okay in a short time,” he said.

The NSA added that the coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Gabon and Guinea had led to a sudden reversal of democratic fortunes in those countries.

He noted that the essence of defence diplomacy was to pursue strategic engagement with allies and partners at bilateral and multilateral levels while ensuring the attainment of national security objectives.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj Gen Emmanuel Undiandeye said the agency was determined to harness the capabilities of the defence attaché system for the attainment of national security objectives.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Previous article
Things Are Getting Worse, Labour Leaders Tell Tinubu
Next article
UNIPORT student remanded in prison over murder of girlfriend
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

UNIPORT student remanded in prison over murder of girlfriend

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of...

Things Are Getting Worse, Labour Leaders Tell Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. Labour leaders in the country have lamented the...

Conversion Of Petrol Vehicles To CNG To Cost N600,000 – FG

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. The federal government has disclosed that Nigerians are...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

ASUU 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

UNIPORT student remanded in prison over murder of girlfriend

CrimeWatch 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of...

Things Are Getting Worse, Labour Leaders Tell Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. Labour leaders in the country have lamented the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com