Things Are Getting Worse, Labour Leaders Tell Tinubu

Nov 14,2023.

Labour leaders in the country have lamented the pains inflicted on Nigerian workers by the present economic challenges occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and inflation.

They said the cost of transportation has skyrocketed while food prices have soared astronomically.

The labour leaders spoke on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 28th annual national management/industrial relations seminar, held in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital.

The event was themed “Creative and Innovative Strategies To Manage Workers Expectations and Reality In a Challenging Economy”.

The National President of the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigerian (CANMPSSAN), Comrade Segun David said that “The take-home of every worker cannot take them to the company gate.”

The union leader advised Nigerian workers on the need to strategise on how to manage expectations in the face of dwindling incomes and inflation occasioned by removal of subsidy.