Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Things Are Getting Worse, Labour Leaders Tell Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 14,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Labour leaders in the country have lamented the pains inflicted on Nigerian workers by the present economic challenges occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and inflation.

They said the cost of transportation has skyrocketed while food prices have soared astronomically.

The labour leaders spoke on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 28th annual national management/industrial relations seminar, held in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital.

The event was themed “Creative and Innovative Strategies To Manage Workers Expectations and Reality In a Challenging Economy”.

The National President of the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigerian (CANMPSSAN), Comrade Segun David said that “The take-home of every worker cannot take them to the company gate.”

The union leader advised Nigerian workers on the need to strategise on how to manage expectations in the face of dwindling incomes and inflation occasioned by removal of subsidy.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Conversion Of Petrol Vehicles To CNG To Cost N600,000 – FG
Next article
Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

UNIPORT student remanded in prison over murder of girlfriend

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of...

Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, says the...

Conversion Of Petrol Vehicles To CNG To Cost N600,000 – FG

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. The federal government has disclosed that Nigerians are...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

ASUU 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

UNIPORT student remanded in prison over murder of girlfriend

CrimeWatch 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of...

Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, says the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com