Six people dead, another six injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway auto crash

November 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least Six persons died while six others were injured on Tuesday in an auto crash opposite Redeemed Christian Church of God’s camp on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun, told newsmen in Abeokuta that the accident involved an unidentified truck and a Mazda bus in which 15 persons were travelling.

He said the truck was making a U-turn when the bus which was speeding excessively rammed into it.

He added that the truck driver immediately fled from the scene.

Akinbiyi said the deceased were deposited at morgues at Sagamu and in a hospital both in Ogun, while the injured were taken to hospitals in the area.(www.naija247news.com).