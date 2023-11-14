Menu
Politics & Govt News

President, Tinubu Orders Withdrawal Of Policemen From VIPs

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 14,2023.

The Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, has revealed that the police high command will execute President Bola Tinubu’s directive for the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP security duties, and developing a community policing strategy, amongst others.

The minister made the development known on Monday during a two-day management retreat at the Ministry of Police Affairs.

While noting that the Nigeria Police Force and the Ministry of Police Affairs were at a critical juncture, and currently struggling with the consequences of decades of neglect that have hindered their ability to fulfil their constitutional mandate, she added that the ministry was committed to aligning its efforts to contribute to the realisation of Mr President’s vision for a renewed, highly effective NPF.

Suleiman-Ibrahim said, “The Police Inspectorate Department, in particular, should evolve its operations to focus on robust monitoring, evaluation, accountability, and learning. Reports must be factual, practical, and evidence-based, and serve as critical tools for enhancing police performance. It must champion the review of the curriculum of the training institutions to ensure they are reflective of the evolving landscape of law enforcement, incorporating contemporary practices and international standards.

“The Police Service Dept has multifaceted responsibilities and must rise to the occasion by ensuring administrative optimization, making sure that relevant policies and procedures for the police are in place and up to date while also fostering the adoption of cutting-edge technology. It must be at the forefront of efforts to ensure we evolve an intelligence-led, technology-driven, inclusive, and community-based police force in Nigeria.

“The Planning, Research, and Statistics Department must position itself as a knowledge hub, providing historical insights and conducting cutting-edge research to inform policymaking. By fostering partnerships with renowned research institutions and staying current with global trends, this department will play a vital role in shaping evidence-based strategies for the Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

