Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Recover Guns In Delta

November 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police, Delta State Police Command have rescued a man kidnapped from Ugolo community in Okpe Local Government Area of the State.

The victim was rescued after the police operatives detailed from Orerokpe division trailed the hoodlums to their hideout at Erueni where they were negotiating for ransom from family members of the victim.

In a statement on Monday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said on November 11, “The kidnappers on noticing that the police were closing in on them, relocated the victim to Erueni Community while negotiating for ransom.

“Again, the team relentlessly trailed these miscreants to their new hideout, where they were eventually forced to abandon the kidnapped victim in an uncompleted building and escape.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and has since been reunited with his family. Effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing,” he noted.

Meanwhile, DSP Edafe said 34-year-old Israel Akitia has been arrested during a search of his residence with the recovery of one locally fabricated cut-to-size gun and three live cartridges.

“while the Police visibility patrol team from Agbarho Division were on stop-and-search duty alongside local vigilante along Five Junction axis, Agbarho, police operatives sighted two adult male suspects who, on sighting the patrol team, threw their bag away, and fled into a nearby bush.”he added. (www.naija247news.com).