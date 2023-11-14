Menu
Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Recover Guns In Delta

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police, Delta State Police Command have rescued a man kidnapped from Ugolo community in Okpe Local Government Area of the State.

The victim was rescued after the police operatives detailed from Orerokpe division trailed the hoodlums to their hideout at Erueni where they were negotiating for ransom from family members of the victim.

In a statement on Monday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said on November 11, “The kidnappers on noticing that the police were closing in on them, relocated the victim to Erueni Community while negotiating for ransom.

“Again, the team relentlessly trailed these miscreants to their new hideout, where they were eventually forced to abandon the kidnapped victim in an uncompleted building and escape.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and has since been reunited with his family. Effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing,” he noted.

Meanwhile, DSP Edafe said 34-year-old Israel Akitia has been arrested during a search of his residence with the recovery of one locally fabricated cut-to-size gun and three live cartridges.

“while the Police visibility patrol team from Agbarho Division were on stop-and-search duty alongside local vigilante along Five Junction axis, Agbarho, police operatives sighted two adult male suspects who, on sighting the patrol team, threw their bag away, and fled into a nearby bush.”he added. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

"CBN Charts Strategic Shift, Embraces Limited Advisory Roles for Economic Growth Support"

Godwin Okafor
In a notable development, Nigeria's central bank, as conveyed...

Philippines arraigns Chinese employer and five others for alleged murder of Nigerian Medical student

Azonuchechi Chukwu
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM)...

Liberia Heads to Tight Presidential Run-off as Voters Yearn for Change

Naija247news
MONROVIA, Nov 14 - In a closely contested run-off...

"Mali's Military Seizes Control of Rebel Bastion Kidal in Decisive Operation"

News Wire
Mali's military asserts control over the rebel stronghold, Kidal,...

"CBN Charts Strategic Shift, Embraces Limited Advisory Roles for Economic Growth Support"

In a notable development, Nigeria's central bank, as conveyed...

Philippines arraigns Chinese employer and five others for alleged murder of Nigerian Medical student

November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM)...

Liberia Heads to Tight Presidential Run-off as Voters Yearn for Change

MONROVIA, Nov 14 - In a closely contested run-off...

