Election Views

Off-Cycle Governorship Victories for Diri, Uzodimma, and Ododo

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Governors Douye Diri, Hope Uzodimma, and Usman Ododo emerged triumphant in the recent off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states, respectively.

Diri secured victory in six of Bayelsa’s eight Local Government Areas (LGAs), solidifying his position for another four-year term. Meanwhile, Uzodimma’s success was comprehensive, winning in all 27 LGAs in Imo. Ododo claimed victory in over half of Kogi’s 21 LGAs.

Key Election Statistics:

– **Candidates and Voters:**
– 51 governorship candidates participated.
– 5,169,692 eligible voters engaged in the electoral process.
– 92,565 police officers were deployed for security.

– **Deployment and Observers:**
– 46,084 regular and ad hoc staff participated across the three states.
– 126 national and international organizations were accredited.
– 11,000 observers monitored the elections.
– 80 media organizations deployed 1,203 personnel for coverage.

– **Political Parties and Agents:**
– 18 political parties contested in Kogi, 17 in Imo, and 16 in Bayelsa.
– Parties deployed 137,934 agents, including polling and collation agents.

– **Security Measures:**
– A total of 92,565 police personnel were mobilized.
– 27,000 police officers in Bayelsa, 25,565 in Imo, and 40,000 in Kogi.
– Assets such as five helicopters and 15 gunboats were utilized.
– The Federal Road Safety Corps deployed 1,500 operatives and 105 vehicles.

**Results Summary:**

1. **Bayelsa:**
– Diri claimed victory in six LGAs, securing a total of 175,196 votes.

2. **Imo:**
– Uzodimma’s sweeping victory covered all 27 LGAs.

3. **Kogi:**
– Ododo emerged victorious in over half of the state’s 21 LGAs, winning with 446,237 votes.

**Post-Election Highlights:**

– Uzodimma, in his acceptance speech, invited opponents to join in governance, stating, “They did not lose; Imo people won.”

– Challenges and controversies arose, including the disapproval of results by opposition candidates in both Imo and Kogi.

– PDP candidate Murtala Ajaka accused INEC of compromising the election in Kogi, alleging that results were predetermined.

The elections showcased the complexities and dynamics of the political landscape in these states, prompting responses from winners and critics alike. The results are expected to shape the direction of governance in the respective regions.

Samuel Onyekwe
