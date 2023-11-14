Menu
Politics & Govt News

NLC Shutdown NNPC Headquarters Over Nationwide Strike

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 14,2023.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has shut down the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Company Limited in Abuja, as it embarks on its indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday. Human and vehicular movements were prevented from entering the headquarters of the national oil company and activities in various offices were disrupted. This is as a result of the directive of the Organised Labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to all its affiliate unions.

Labour had directed its members nationwide to down tools in protest of the attack on the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State. Although the National Industrial Court, Abuja, had restrained both the NLC and the TUC from embarking on the strike, however, the unions ignored the order and proceeded on the industrial action. Addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the Organised Labour stated that the government at all levels must wake up to its responsibilities.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

