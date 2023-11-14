NLC Shutdown NNPC Headquarters Over Nationwide Strike

Nov 14,2023.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has shut down the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Company Limited in Abuja, as it embarks on its indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday. Human and vehicular movements were prevented from entering the headquarters of the national oil company and activities in various offices were disrupted. This is as a result of the directive of the Organised Labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to all its affiliate unions.

Labour had directed its members nationwide to down tools in protest of the attack on the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State. Although the National Industrial Court, Abuja, had restrained both the NLC and the TUC from embarking on the strike, however, the unions ignored the order and proceeded on the industrial action. Addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the Organised Labour stated that the government at all levels must wake up to its responsibilities.(www.naija247news.com)