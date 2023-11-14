Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria Stock Market Depreciates by 0.33% as 18 stocks shed weight

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 14, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Monday declined by 0.33%, halting six straight sessions of rally as 18 stocks shed weight

The All Share Index dropped by 0.33% to close at 70,612.81 points from the previous close of 70,849.38 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.33% to close at N38.795 trillion from the previous close of N38.925 trillion, thereby shedding N130 billion.

An aggregate of 474 million units of shares were traded in 7,630 deals, valued at N7.75 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 26 equities emerged as gainers against 18 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

RTBRISCOE and Aluminum Extrusion led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N0.66 and N7.15 from the previous close of 0.60 and N6.50 respectively.

MECURE, MCNICHOLS and DEAPCAP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.95%, 9.84% and 9.68% respectively.

Percentage Losers

JAPAULGOLD led other price decliners as it shed 9.09% of its share price to close at N1.80 from the previous close of N1.98.

BUACEMENT and VERITAS KAPITAL among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.76% and 7.41% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 94 million units of its shares in 426 deals, valued at N858 million.

UBA traded about 54.9 million units of its shares in 384 deals, valued at N1.14 billion.

JAPAULGOLD traded about 66 million units of its shares in 549 deals, valued at N120.98 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Ecobank Group Champions Intra-African Trade Growth at IATF 2023
Next article
Afreximbank, UBA sign $150m trade facility agreement
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

UNIPORT student remanded in prison over murder of girlfriend

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of...

Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, says the...

Things Are Getting Worse, Labour Leaders Tell Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. Labour leaders in the country have lamented the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

ASUU 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

UNIPORT student remanded in prison over murder of girlfriend

CrimeWatch 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of...

Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, says the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com