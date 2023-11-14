Nigeria Stock Market Depreciates by 0.33% as 18 stocks shed weight

November 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Monday declined by 0.33%, halting six straight sessions of rally as 18 stocks shed weight

The All Share Index dropped by 0.33% to close at 70,612.81 points from the previous close of 70,849.38 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.33% to close at N38.795 trillion from the previous close of N38.925 trillion, thereby shedding N130 billion.

An aggregate of 474 million units of shares were traded in 7,630 deals, valued at N7.75 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 26 equities emerged as gainers against 18 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

RTBRISCOE and Aluminum Extrusion led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N0.66 and N7.15 from the previous close of 0.60 and N6.50 respectively.

MECURE, MCNICHOLS and DEAPCAP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.95%, 9.84% and 9.68% respectively.

Percentage Losers

JAPAULGOLD led other price decliners as it shed 9.09% of its share price to close at N1.80 from the previous close of N1.98.

BUACEMENT and VERITAS KAPITAL among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.76% and 7.41% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 94 million units of its shares in 426 deals, valued at N858 million.

UBA traded about 54.9 million units of its shares in 384 deals, valued at N1.14 billion.

JAPAULGOLD traded about 66 million units of its shares in 549 deals, valued at N120.98 million.(www.naija247news.com).