“Nigeria Pursues Multi-Billion Dollar Infrastructure Financing Deal with Islamic Development Bank”

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu engaged in high-level negotiations with officials from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to secure a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure finance facility,” aimed at facilitating the development of ports and power plants, according to statements from his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale. The discussions transpired during Tinubu’s meeting with IsDB Vice President Mansur Muhtar in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, late on Monday, as revealed in a financial statement.

Despite the absence of detailed specifics regarding the financial package sought by Nigeria, President Tinubu emphasized the nation’s substantial deficits in port, power, and agro-allied infrastructure. In a strategic move, Tinubu positioned these deficits as unparalleled opportunities for astute investors, particularly in a market that stands as the largest on the African continent.

In a subsequent development, Nigeria inked a series of investment and cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia on Friday. Notably, this included a commitment from the Saudi government to make a “substantial deposit” of foreign exchange, thereby contributing to the augmentation of Nigeria’s forex liquidity.

Under the leadership of President Tinubu, Nigeria has undertaken its most assertive reforms in decades. These encompass the cessation of a burdensome petrol subsidy and the relaxation of restrictions on foreign currency trading, forming integral components of a broader strategy to stimulate economic growth.

President Tinubu, inaugurated in May, has pledged to revitalize an economy grappling with challenges such as sluggish growth, double-digit inflation, foreign currency shortages, and pervasive insecurity, including crude oil theft.

IsDB Vice President Muhtar expressed the institution’s readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian government in supporting substantial investments. Furthermore, Nigeria is poised to secure a “significant share” of the $50 billion Africa investment fund recently announced by IsDB in conjunction with the Arab Coordination Group.

Headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the IsDB operates as a multilateral development bank, specializing in providing financing for infrastructure and developmental initiatives in countries with Muslim-majority populations.