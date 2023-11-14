“Mali’s Military Seizes Control of Rebel Bastion Kidal in Decisive Operation”

Mali’s military asserts control over the rebel stronghold, Kidal, following a decisive raid that inflicted significant losses on armed insurgents. Ethnic Tuareg rebels, who previously held sway in much of northern Mali, seized a vacated U.N. peacekeeping base last month, prompting a potential confrontation as the army moved northward to reclaim it. President Assimi Goita, Mali’s coup leader, announced the takeover, emphasizing an ongoing mission to restore the country’s territorial integrity. The situation on the ground remains unverified by Reuters, and rebel spokespersons are currently unreachable for comment.

Kidal holds special significance for Tuareg rebel groups, expressing longstanding grievances of government neglect and advocating for autonomy in the desert region known as Azawad. Security analysts warn that a protracted struggle for the town could have broader implications for Mali and its West African neighbors.

Situated on the southern fringe of the Sahara Desert, Mali has grappled with violence since 2012 when Islamist militants exploited a northern Tuareg uprising. Despite a peace accord between the Tuaregs and the Bamako government in 2015, Islamist groups associated with al Qaeda and Islamic State have continued to inflict casualties on civilians. Violence escalated further following military coups in 2020 and 2021, the expulsion of French forces engaged in anti-Islamist efforts, collaboration with the Russian military contractor Wagner Group, and the expulsion of the U.N. mission.

The U.N.’s role in maintaining peace, brokered through a 2015 accord, unraveled as it began withdrawing in August. This withdrawal triggered clashes between Tuareg rebels and the army over areas being vacated by the departing U.N. mission, further complicating the security situation in Mali.