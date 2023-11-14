Menu
Democracy Africa

Liberia Heads to Tight Presidential Run-off as Voters Yearn for Change

By: Naija247news

Date:

MONROVIA, Nov 14 – In a closely contested run-off election, Liberians cast their votes on Tuesday, deciding between incumbent President George Weah and former vice president Joseph Boakai, both historical rivals. Weah, the former soccer star who assumed office in 2018, narrowly edged Boakai in the October poll but fell short of the required 50% for an outright victory.

Criticism of Weah’s first term, marked by corruption scandals and persistent poverty, has left many voters unimpressed. “I am voting because I need peace, more development,” expressed Future Barbour, a mother of four, highlighting the urgency for change.

Weah has appealed for more time to fulfill promises of tackling corruption and improving livelihoods, while Boakai emphasizes rescuing the nation from perceived mismanagement. Liberia, still grappling with the aftermath of civil wars and the 2013-16 Ebola epidemic, faces crucial decisions in this runoff.

While queues were observed at polling stations in Monrovia, the turnout appeared lighter compared to the initial round, which witnessed a record 79% participation. Boakai acknowledged the lower turnout but accused Weah’s party of attempting to hinder voting without specifying details.

Both candidates secured endorsements from those who lost in the first round, with the voting preference of the 6% whose ballots were invalidated posing an unknown factor. Despite occasional clashes during the electoral period, Tuesday’s voting saw relative calm.

Weah, expressing confidence in victory, views the election as a test of his popularity. Despite a charismatic rise from a Monrovia slum to international soccer stardom, he faces challenges in alleviating widespread poverty and eradicating corruption. The economy showed growth in 2022, but over 80% of the population still grapples with food insecurity, according to the World Bank.

The electorate’s desire for change is palpable, with voters like Samuel Carr expressing the hope for “a better Liberia” focused on freedom and safety for children. The outcome of this runoff holds significant implications for Liberia’s future trajectory.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

