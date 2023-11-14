Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Kogi Guber: Dino Melaye Gives INEC 7 Days To Review His Petitions

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 14,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sen Dino Melaye, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state has given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seven days to review the Nov 11 elections.

Appearing on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Melaye who came third in the election won by Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed there were cases of mutilation, over voting, and suppression of voters in the election.He said;

“It was based on the mutilation results that Yahaya Bello’s stooge was declared winner. INEC is aware that some local government results were written before the election.

“This is what happened across the local government. Seventeen local governments in Kogi State have over voting.

“We have submitted our petitions to INEC with evidences this afternoon. Our next line of action is that INEC has seven days to review petitions. We are going to see what they would do. In a just society silence is a crime.”

Melaye also insisted that INEC must cancel election in five local government areas of the state.He added;

“INEC must cancel the election in the five local governments of Kogi central. The election in Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo is a scam coordinated from the highest level of INEC.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike
Next article
Naira Depreciates Against Dollar At Official, Parallel Market
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Nigeria Pursues Multi-Billion Dollar Infrastructure Financing Deal with Islamic Development Bank”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu engaged in high-level negotiations with...

Kogi Election: “It Is Politically Over For You” – Femi Fani-Kayode Mocks Dino Melaye

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken...

ASUU Rejects Plan By Tinubu To Collect 40% Revenue From Varsities, Mobilises Members For Strike

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. The federal government had said it is set...

Google asks court to dismiss Nigerian’s $150m damages’ suit

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Nov. 14, 2023. The Google LLC, an American multinational...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Nigeria Pursues Multi-Billion Dollar Infrastructure Financing Deal with Islamic Development Bank”

Infrastructure 0
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu engaged in high-level negotiations with...

Kogi Election: “It Is Politically Over For You” – Femi Fani-Kayode Mocks Dino Melaye

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken...

ASUU Rejects Plan By Tinubu To Collect 40% Revenue From Varsities, Mobilises Members For Strike

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. The federal government had said it is set...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com