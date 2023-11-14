Kogi Guber: Dino Melaye Gives INEC 7 Days To Review His Petitions

Nov 14,2023.

Sen Dino Melaye, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state has given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seven days to review the Nov 11 elections.

Appearing on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Melaye who came third in the election won by Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed there were cases of mutilation, over voting, and suppression of voters in the election.He said;

“It was based on the mutilation results that Yahaya Bello’s stooge was declared winner. INEC is aware that some local government results were written before the election.

“This is what happened across the local government. Seventeen local governments in Kogi State have over voting.

“We have submitted our petitions to INEC with evidences this afternoon. Our next line of action is that INEC has seven days to review petitions. We are going to see what they would do. In a just society silence is a crime.”

Melaye also insisted that INEC must cancel election in five local government areas of the state.He added;

“INEC must cancel the election in the five local governments of Kogi central. The election in Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo is a scam coordinated from the highest level of INEC.”(www.naija247news.com)