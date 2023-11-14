Menu
Kogi Election: “It Is Politically Over For You” – Femi Fani-Kayode Mocks Dino Melaye

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 14,2023.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to social media to mock Senator Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the Kogi Governorship election.

This followed Dino’s loss at Saturday’s governorship election.

In a post on his social media platform X, the former Aviation Minister claimed it’s politically over for Melaye.He wrote:Quote

“Poor Dino.

“Despite all his loud and boastful rantings, puerile noise-making, clownish behaviour, crude bum-phyukery, infantile court-jesting, nauseating gorilla-dancing, gratutious insults, foul-mouthed bluster, tough guy “gra gra” and area boy antics and in spite of his membership of the ‘Bugger Me Stiff United Football Club’, he received the flogging and trouncing of his pitiful life in the Kogi state governorship election.

“Out of the 751,000 votes that were cast, he could not even muster up to 47,000. That is approximately 5%.

“Worst still, he came in a very distant third in the race and some have even said fourth! How sad!

“This is a man that was once elected as a House of Reps member and a Senator!

“This is a man that mocked PBAT for his age, called him a drug dealer, accused him of being a drug addict, threatened to violate the honor of the First Lady, rolled all over the floor during the presidential campaign rallies in the name of depicting our President as an invalid and geriatric and threatened us with hell, fire and brimstone if Asiwaju won.

“Well, today he is where he is and politically, its all over for him. How are the mighty fallen!

“It appears that the White Lion of Kogi made good his promise and has retired him from politics permanently.

“My heart goes out to him.”

Recall that Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged as the winner of the November 11 poll.

Ododo won with 446,237 votes, defeating his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who polled 259,052, while Melaye polled 46,362 votes.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

