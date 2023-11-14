Menu
Politics & Govt News

INEC Server Claim: APC Called For Dino Melaye Arrest

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 14,2023.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the arrest of Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State.

Kingsley Fanwo, the spokesperson of APC Governorship Campaign Council in Kogi State, made the call at a press conference on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Fanwo said Melaye should be arrested

for alleging that he had access to the back-end server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Fanwo: “Claiming to have access to the back-end server of INEC is like walking into the prison yard and demanding to be locked up.

“Security agencies have no tedious job to do on a suspect who confesses to a crime. Dino Melaye has openly confessed that he hacked into the back end of INEC. Melaye should be arrested and prosecuted for cybercrime.”(www.naija247news.com)

NLC Shutdown NNPC Headquarters Over Nationwide Strike
