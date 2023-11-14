“I was sleeping on the floor before my hit song – Rapper Zoro

November 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, popularly known as Zoro Swagbag, has revealed that famous rapper Phyno accommodated him at some point before hitting stardom.

According to him, he was sleeping on the floor in one of the empty rooms in the Penthauze Record label boss’ house before his hit song ‘Ogene’ gained traction.

He disclosed this in the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast.

Zoro said, “When my song ‘Ogene’ dropped, I was still in Phyno’s house. I was sleeping in an empty room that didn’t had a bed. I just had my shirt that I tie my dirty clothes on and use it as pillow and sleep on the floor.

“I loaned money to fund the video of ‘Ogene’. Flavour also supported me.”

He said he left Phyno’s house in 2016 after someone stole the Penthauze boss’ money.

Zoro said ‘Ogene’ blew up in the diaspora first before fans in Nigeria hooped on the trend.(www.naija247news.com).