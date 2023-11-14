Governor Douye Diri Secures Second Term, Overcomes Fierce Contest in Bayelsa

After a grueling and fiercely contested electoral process, Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has successfully secured a second term in office in the Bayelsa governorship election. The PDP candidate faced formidable opposition from his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Timipre Sylva, and other challengers in the oil-rich state.

Governor Diri expressed gratitude to the residents of Bayelsa for their support, pledging to fulfill his campaign promises during his second term. The declaration came more than 48 hours after the conclusion of the election, with the Returning Officer, Prof Faruq Kuta, stating, “That Diri Douye of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

In the electoral showdown, Governor Diri secured a total of 175,196 votes, surpassing Timipre Sylva, who polled 110,108 votes. This substantial lead of 65,088 votes solidified Governor Diri’s victory. Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party (LP) trailed in third place with a total of 905 votes.

Sylva, seeking a third term as the governor, faced challenges, including disqualification by the Federal High Court in Abuja a month before the election. The court ruled that Sylva, having served twice and for five years as governor, would breach the constitutional limit if allowed to contest again. Despite a legal tussle and an appeal overturning his disqualification, Sylva ultimately faced defeat in the 2023 election.

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began collating results, PDP chieftains, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, and former National Chairman of the party Uche Secondus, were present in Yenegoa to show support for Governor Diri’s re-election.

In his victory speech, Governor Diri thanked both God and the residents of Bayelsa for their overwhelming support and promised to lead an all-inclusive government during his second term.