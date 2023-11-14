Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Governor Douye Diri Secures Second Term, Overcomes Fierce Contest in Bayelsa

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

After a grueling and fiercely contested electoral process, Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has successfully secured a second term in office in the Bayelsa governorship election. The PDP candidate faced formidable opposition from his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Timipre Sylva, and other challengers in the oil-rich state.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Diri expressed gratitude to the residents of Bayelsa for their support, pledging to fulfill his campaign promises during his second term. The declaration came more than 48 hours after the conclusion of the election, with the Returning Officer, Prof Faruq Kuta, stating, “That Diri Douye of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

In the electoral showdown, Governor Diri secured a total of 175,196 votes, surpassing Timipre Sylva, who polled 110,108 votes. This substantial lead of 65,088 votes solidified Governor Diri’s victory. Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party (LP) trailed in third place with a total of 905 votes.

Sylva, seeking a third term as the governor, faced challenges, including disqualification by the Federal High Court in Abuja a month before the election. The court ruled that Sylva, having served twice and for five years as governor, would breach the constitutional limit if allowed to contest again. Despite a legal tussle and an appeal overturning his disqualification, Sylva ultimately faced defeat in the 2023 election.

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began collating results, PDP chieftains, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, and former National Chairman of the party Uche Secondus, were present in Yenegoa to show support for Governor Diri’s re-election.

In his victory speech, Governor Diri thanked both God and the residents of Bayelsa for their overwhelming support and promised to lead an all-inclusive government during his second term.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
WAEC Transitions to Computer-Based Exams for WASSCE Private Candidates
Next article
Off-Cycle Governorship Victories for Diri, Uzodimma, and Ododo
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Akpabio and Ganduje Extend Congratulations to Uzodimma and Ododo, Applauding INEC

Naija247news Naija247news -
Senate President Godswill Akpabio and APC National Chairman Abdullahi...

Off-Cycle Governorship Victories for Diri, Uzodimma, and Ododo

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Governors Douye Diri, Hope Uzodimma, and Usman Ododo emerged...

WAEC Transitions to Computer-Based Exams for WASSCE Private Candidates

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced on Monday...

NNPC Achieves Resolution with TotalEnergies and Unions, Restores 275,000 bpd Production

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
In a significant development on Sunday, the Nigerian National...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Akpabio and Ganduje Extend Congratulations to Uzodimma and Ododo, Applauding INEC

South East 0
Senate President Godswill Akpabio and APC National Chairman Abdullahi...

Off-Cycle Governorship Victories for Diri, Uzodimma, and Ododo

Election Views 0
Governors Douye Diri, Hope Uzodimma, and Usman Ododo emerged...

WAEC Transitions to Computer-Based Exams for WASSCE Private Candidates

WAEC 0
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced on Monday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com