Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Food Production: ‘Go Back To Farm’ – Ex Ogun Gov, Gbenga Daniel Tells Nigerians

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 14,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A former governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has urged Nigerians to go back to farm in order to produce enough food for the nation and reduce hunger.

Daniel also assured of President Bola Tinubu’s determination to revamp the agricultural sector to enhance food sufficiency in the country.

He spoke at the flag-off of a training programme for rice farmers held on Monday at the Asoludero Court, Sagamu, Ogun State.

The Senator disclosed that the Tinubu administration is committed to making Nigeria one of the top rice producers across the globe.

The event also involved the distribution of free rice seedlings and fertilizers to about 100 participants.

In his speech, Daniel acknowledged the nation’s “great potential” in rice cultivation and production.

The lawmaker recalled how agriculture used to be the mainstay of the nation’s economy, stressing the need for the masses to rekindle their interest in farming in order to meet both local and international consumption, especially to earn foreign exchange for the country.

He enjoined Nigerians to continue supporting the present administration in its efforts to tackle the myriad of challenges facing the country and provide succour to the citizenry.

“God has been so good to us in Nigeria. We have a lot of potentials. Before the advent of oil, agriculture was the mainstay of our economy. But somehow, we neglected agriculture which have greater prospects with the land we have in abundance.

“I want to plead with us that it is time to return to farming. After this programme, we expect you to plant these seedlings and become successful rice farmers. Let us begin to grow rice and make Nigeria become one of the rice-producing countries in the world,” he said.

Speaking, the Director-General of National Productivity Centre, Dr Nasir Raji-Mustapha, described rice production as the “new oil” for the nation’s economy.

Raji-Mustapha, who was represented by Mrs Linda Bitrus, charged the participants at the training to reciprocate the gesture of the organisers.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
President, Tinubu Orders Withdrawal Of Policemen From VIPs
Next article
Conversion Of Petrol Vehicles To CNG To Cost N600,000 – FG
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

UNIPORT student remanded in prison over murder of girlfriend

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of...

Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, says the...

Things Are Getting Worse, Labour Leaders Tell Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. Labour leaders in the country have lamented the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

ASUU 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

UNIPORT student remanded in prison over murder of girlfriend

CrimeWatch 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of...

Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, says the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com