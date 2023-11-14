Menu
Renewable Energy

FAKE NEWS! TCN Denies Shutting Down National Grid Over NLC’s Nationwide Strike

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 14,2023.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has condemned an online report attributed to its Head of Public Affairs that there would be a national blackout on account of the ongoing nationwide labour strike, describing the report as false and totally misleading

In a statement by its management on Tuesday, the company also said the report was “mischievous and baseless,” adding that “TCN, through the Public Affairs Head, did not make such statement.”

FALSE PUBLICATION BY DAILY POST ON NATIONAL BLACKOUT

The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby states that the publication by Naija247News alleging that the Head of Public Affairs of TCN said that there will be a national blackout is false and totally misleading.

The nation’s grid is “intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centers nationwide,” according to the company.

“As at when issuing this statement, the TCN National Control Centre Osogbo which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, is actively operational. We would appreciate that reports are made with a sense of responsibility not just to cause panic,” it said.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

