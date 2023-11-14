Menu
DJ Cuppy accepts Kiddwaya’s advice on ‘maturity’, dumps her Ferrari

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, has made headlines with a decision to give up her iconic pink Ferrari.

This announcement comes as she turns 31, a milestone that seems to have sparked a desire for change and maturity in her life.

Popular for her love of color pink, DJ Cuppy has long accepted a vibrant and youthful image.

Her pink Ferrari, a lavish gift from her father, has been a symbol of her unique style.However, as she enters a new decade, DJ Cuppy is choosing to stir away from this part of her trademark, indicating an imperative shift in her personal and public persona.

The decision to move away from her pink-centric lifestyle was supported by comments from her friends and family.

In a birthday message, reality TV star, Kiddwaya suggested that turning 31 should be a turning point for DJ Cuppy to leave her pink phase behind and embrace a more mature approach to life.

Similarly, her father, in his birthday wishes, advised DJ Cuppy to let go some of her stubbornness and show more obedience and maturity.

The public reaction to DJ Cuppy's decision to part with her pink Ferrari has been mixed. Many fans and followers are curious to see if she will keep up with it, considering the car's value and its significance in her life.The Ferrari is more than a vehicle to the disc jockey ; it's a part of her brand identity, making this decision particularly impactful.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

