Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Conversion Of Petrol Vehicles To CNG To Cost N600,000 – FG

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 14,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The federal government has disclosed that Nigerians are expected to pay between N300,000 and N600,000 to convert their petrol vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas, CNG.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi) Steering Committee, Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi revealed this in an interview with Naija247News after the official commissioning of CNG conversion centres and a demonstration of converted CNG vehicles in partnership with the private sector at the head office of Femadec Group, one of the partners in Lagos.

He also stated that the FG is also planning to establish 10,000 CNG vehicle conversion workshops in the near future.

Addressing the cost of conversion, Oluwagbemi explained that it may range between N300,000 and N600,000, depending on exchange rate compatibility.

He also mentioned that Nigeria aims to begin assembling and manufacturing CNG conversion kits, thereby creating further employment opportunities.

He added, “Currently, we are importing conversion kits, but under this initiative as a relief for Nigerians, the government is offering discounts on the immediate conversion cost and is considering flexible payment options as the committee continues to review the CNG initiative, offering more discounts and incentives.”

Additionally, the committee revealed that the initiative is expected to attract over $2 billion in investments into the Nigerian economy and create more than 250,000 employment opportunities for various professionals.

The Chief Executive Officer of Femadec Limited, Fola Akinola, expressed his anticipation for financing structures from banks through the federal government in addition to P-CNGi’s intervention to support the initiative.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Previous article
Food Production: ‘Go Back To Farm’ – Ex Ogun Gov, Gbenga Daniel Tells Nigerians
Next article
Things Are Getting Worse, Labour Leaders Tell Tinubu
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

UNIPORT student remanded in prison over murder of girlfriend

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of...

Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, says the...

Things Are Getting Worse, Labour Leaders Tell Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. Labour leaders in the country have lamented the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

ASUU 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

UNIPORT student remanded in prison over murder of girlfriend

CrimeWatch 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of...

Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, says the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com