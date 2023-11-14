Menu
Data & News Analysis

“CBN Charts Strategic Shift, Embraces Limited Advisory Roles for Economic Growth Support”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In a notable development, Nigeria’s central bank, as conveyed by Governor Olayemi Cardoso, is strategically recalibrating its role to assume a more circumscribed stance, pivoting away from direct fiscal interventions towards “more limited advisory roles” in consonance with the governmental economic growth agenda. Cardoso, articulating this shift in monetary strategy, underscored the prior methodology’s deleterious impact, where the conflation of monetary and fiscal policies impeded the institution’s adept management of inflation and foreign reserves, as explicated in his dispatched communiqué.

Under the previous leadership of ousted Governor Godwin Emefiele until June, the central bank sustained the artificial strength of the naira and pursued unconventional monetary policies, chiefly manifest in liquidity provisions to money markets through interventions. Cardoso emphasized the imperative to retract the central bank from direct development finance interventions, emphasizing a pivot towards advisory roles geared at buttressing economic growth.

Governor Cardoso’s pronouncement aligns with the prevailing economic challenges facing Nigeria, characterized by double-digit inflation, currency depreciation, and a staggering national debt. Candidly addressing these hurdles, Cardoso disabused the notion of a panacea, stating that the central bank lacks a “magic wand” to remedy the extant economic predicaments. Nevertheless, he proffered a multifaceted approach to bolstering growth, encompassing initiatives such as catalyzing institutions and financial products to fortify nascent economic sectors, broadening financial inclusion, and orchestrating collaborations with multilateral stakeholders to bolster government and private sector endeavors.

Against the backdrop of President Bola Tinubu’s audacious reforms, including the termination of a burdensome petrol subsidy and the removal of restrictions on foreign exchange trading, Cardoso, who assumed office in September, outlined the central bank’s commitment to fortifying corporate governance, reinstating confidence, and realigning with core functions to rehabilitate its credibility within the financial landscape.

Godwin Okafor
