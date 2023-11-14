Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Ataga’s murder: NLC strike stalls trial

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Lagos, Nov. 14, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The absence from court of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, on Tuesday stalled the murder trial proceedings.

Ojukwu is standing trial before a Lagos High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square on a nine-count charge bordering on murder, theft and forgery.

She is charged alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

At the resumed trial on Tuesday, only the third defendant, Egbuchu, was present while Ojukwu and Quadri were not brought to court from the correctional facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants were not brought to court due to the industrial action called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Justice Yetunde Adesanya said the correctional facility officials had informed the court that the defendants would not be brought to court for security purposes until the strike is called off.

Counsel to the first defendant, Mr Onwuka Egwu, said: “due to the NLC’s strike, I suggest that tomorrow’s date be vacated and a fresh clear date be given.”

Mr Babatunde Busari, the second defendant’s counsel, expressed displeasure over the slow pace of the trial.

According to Busari, the trail is still taking too long in spite of the court’s efforts.

“There is no trial day that I come to this court without the trial going on. I also suggest that a clear date be given to ensure that substantive justice is done to this matter,” Egwu said.

He also asked the Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Adenike Oluwafemi, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), to mention how many prosecution witnesses were remaining to give evidence.

The DPP had told the court that apart from the ninth prosecution witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele, who was still giving evidence under cross-examination, “there are two more witnesses”.

The judge consequently vacated tomorrow’s date (Nov. 15) to guide against disruption of the trial by the ongoing NLC strike.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 5 and Dec. 7 for continuation of trial.

Naija247news reports that the ninth prosecution witness, DSP Bamidele, had at the last proceeding in June, narrated how he examined the body of late Ataga at the mortuary.

The witness was cross-examined by the first defendant’s counsel, Egwu.

The witness had told the court that he visited the mortuary two days after the deceased died to carry out his investigation.

Bamidele had testified that the body bag was opened in his presence for observation.

He had told the court how he saw both body and beck injuries on the deceased.

He narrated how he had instructed the mortuary attendant to turn the body over and he saw marks on the side of the left ribs.

Bamidele also said that there was an injury at the lower centre of the head, adding that it was an open injury that showed signs of stabbing.

When asked to clarify what was written in his report about the deceased drinking a spiked drink before his death and the issue of not tendering any laboratory analysis of the drink or bottle to the court, the officer responded that it was the responsibility of the DNA personnel who did the examination to tender such report.

He also added that during his investigation some knives found at the scene of the crime were examined.

The witness said a bio-data and fingerprint examination were carried out on the items.

“The fingerprints on the knives were taken by fingerprint section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon,” Bamidele narrated.

The witness, however, said he did not mention anything about the fingerprints during his evidence in chief.

The first defendant’s counsel, however, requested that the case be adjourned for continuation of cross examination.

NAN reports that Ojukwu and the two others were arraigned on Oct. 12, 2021 by the Lagos State Government.

Ojukwu and Quadri are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, and stabbing while her sister, Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count of stealing an iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“I was sleeping on the floor before my hit song – Rapper Zoro
Next article
11-year-old student slams N100m suit against hospital over alleged damaged testis
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Nigeria Pursues Multi-Billion Dollar Infrastructure Financing Deal with Islamic Development Bank”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu engaged in high-level negotiations with...

Kogi Election: “It Is Politically Over For You” – Femi Fani-Kayode Mocks Dino Melaye

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken...

ASUU Rejects Plan By Tinubu To Collect 40% Revenue From Varsities, Mobilises Members For Strike

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. The federal government had said it is set...

Google asks court to dismiss Nigerian’s $150m damages’ suit

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Nov. 14, 2023. The Google LLC, an American multinational...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Nigeria Pursues Multi-Billion Dollar Infrastructure Financing Deal with Islamic Development Bank”

Infrastructure 0
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu engaged in high-level negotiations with...

Kogi Election: “It Is Politically Over For You” – Femi Fani-Kayode Mocks Dino Melaye

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken...

ASUU Rejects Plan By Tinubu To Collect 40% Revenue From Varsities, Mobilises Members For Strike

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. The federal government had said it is set...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com