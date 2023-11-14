ASUU Rejects Plan By Tinubu To Collect 40% Revenue From Varsities, Mobilises Members For Strike

Nov 14,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The federal government had said it is set to implement a 40 percent automatic deduction from the IGR of federal universities and other partially-funded institutions.

The union said public universities are not revenue-generating agencies…

“NEC reviewed the implications of the recent directive to Federal Universities to remit forty percent (40%) of their Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to the coffers of government,” the union said.

“NEC condemns the directive in its entirety because it would further impoverish and emasculate the Nigeria university system.

“For the avoidance of doubt, universities are not revenue generating agencies because the obligatory fees paid by students are to provide the necessary tools for them to be properly educated.”(www.naija247news.com)