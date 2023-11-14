Menu
EducationASUU

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 14, 2023.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the nationwide indefinite strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

ASUU on Monday directed its members to join the strike starting from Monday midnight.

The union declared their stance in a circular to its zonal coordinators and chairpersons, signed by Emmanuel Osodeke, National President of the Union.

“As an affiliate of NLC, all members of our union are hereby directed to join this action of NLC to protect the interests of Nigerian workers and the leadership of the union.

 

“Zonal coordinators and branch chairpersons should immediately mobilise our members to participate in the action.”

NLC and the TUC had earlier written to their affiliates, directing them to commence the planned nationwide strike scheduled to begin midnight on Monday.

The strike is in reaction to the recent assault on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, allegedly by the Nigerian police and the Imo State government.(www.naija247news.com).

