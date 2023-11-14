Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Akpabio and Ganduje Extend Congratulations to Uzodimma and Ododo, Applauding INEC

By: Naija247news

Date:

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje have conveyed their congratulations to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and Kogi Governor-elect Usman Ododo following their victories in the recent gubernatorial elections.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Uzodimma, securing a substantial 540,308 votes, emerged triumphant over the first runner-up, PDP’s Samuel Anyanwu, who garnered 71,503 votes and faced competition from 16 other candidates. Similarly, Ododo clinched victory with 446,237 votes, surpassing SDP’s Murtala Ajaka and PDP’s Dino Melaye.

Akpabio, in his congratulatory message to Uzodimma, praised the governor’s resilience and commitment to genuine democratic practices. The Senate President commended the people of Imo for affirming Uzodimma’s leadership qualities and hailed the APC’s establishment in the South-east.

He further lauded INEC for maintaining its integrity and conducting a free and fair election despite challenges. Akpabio emphasized that Uzodimma’s victory reflected good governance prevailing over propaganda.

Ganduje, expressing delight in the overwhelming support for Ododo in Kogi, emphasized the significance of the APC’s victories in both states. He noted that Nigerians appreciate good governance and desire continuity in peace and sustainable growth.

The APC National Chairman assured the people of Imo that Uzodimma would sustain developmental strides, while Ododo would consolidate the legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi. Ganduje urged opposition parties to accept defeat graciously, emphasizing the party’s commitment to delivering good governance.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Off-Cycle Governorship Victories for Diri, Uzodimma, and Ododo
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Off-Cycle Governorship Victories for Diri, Uzodimma, and Ododo

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Governors Douye Diri, Hope Uzodimma, and Usman Ododo emerged...

Governor Douye Diri Secures Second Term, Overcomes Fierce Contest in Bayelsa

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
After a grueling and fiercely contested electoral process, Governor...

WAEC Transitions to Computer-Based Exams for WASSCE Private Candidates

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced on Monday...

NNPC Achieves Resolution with TotalEnergies and Unions, Restores 275,000 bpd Production

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
In a significant development on Sunday, the Nigerian National...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Off-Cycle Governorship Victories for Diri, Uzodimma, and Ododo

Election Views 0
Governors Douye Diri, Hope Uzodimma, and Usman Ododo emerged...

Governor Douye Diri Secures Second Term, Overcomes Fierce Contest in Bayelsa

South South 0
After a grueling and fiercely contested electoral process, Governor...

WAEC Transitions to Computer-Based Exams for WASSCE Private Candidates

WAEC 0
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced on Monday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com