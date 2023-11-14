Akpabio and Ganduje Extend Congratulations to Uzodimma and Ododo, Applauding INEC

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje have conveyed their congratulations to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and Kogi Governor-elect Usman Ododo following their victories in the recent gubernatorial elections.

Uzodimma, securing a substantial 540,308 votes, emerged triumphant over the first runner-up, PDP’s Samuel Anyanwu, who garnered 71,503 votes and faced competition from 16 other candidates. Similarly, Ododo clinched victory with 446,237 votes, surpassing SDP’s Murtala Ajaka and PDP’s Dino Melaye.

Akpabio, in his congratulatory message to Uzodimma, praised the governor’s resilience and commitment to genuine democratic practices. The Senate President commended the people of Imo for affirming Uzodimma’s leadership qualities and hailed the APC’s establishment in the South-east.

He further lauded INEC for maintaining its integrity and conducting a free and fair election despite challenges. Akpabio emphasized that Uzodimma’s victory reflected good governance prevailing over propaganda.

Ganduje, expressing delight in the overwhelming support for Ododo in Kogi, emphasized the significance of the APC’s victories in both states. He noted that Nigerians appreciate good governance and desire continuity in peace and sustainable growth.

The APC National Chairman assured the people of Imo that Uzodimma would sustain developmental strides, while Ododo would consolidate the legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi. Ganduje urged opposition parties to accept defeat graciously, emphasizing the party’s commitment to delivering good governance.