Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investing

Afreximbank Commits $2 Billion in Landmark Export Agriculture for Food Security Initiative Deal

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

CAIRO, Egypt, Nov. 14, 2023 — In a significant financial move, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) finalized a comprehensive framework agreement for the Export Agriculture for Food Security (ExAFS) Initiative in collaboration with ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) and the governments of Chad, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Egypt. The initiative, unveiled during the third Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023), aims to bolster food security in Africa and combat the region’s nearly 20% hunger rate.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the ceremony, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, officially inked the agreement. Key signatories included notable figures such as Robertine Walendom, Minister of Industry and Trade of Chad; Sosten Gwengwe, Minister of Industry and Trade of Malawi; Dr. Anxious Masuka, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development of Zimbabwe; Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation of Egypt; and Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO of ARISE IIP.

Afreximbank, in collaboration with strategic partners and member countries, is set to deploy its financial prowess by allocating a substantial $2 billion to stimulate production, processing, and intra-African trade in agricultural products. This commitment aims to offer African farmers and agribusinesses unprecedented access to larger markets across the continent.

The ExAFS Initiative strategically targets the reduction of Africa’s food insecurity by mitigating reliance on external sources for crucial food commodities. Beyond enhancing sales and improving profitability within Africa’s agricultural value chain, ExAFS leverages the establishment of Agricultural Transformation Centers (ATCs) through a robust public-private partnership model. These ATCs, situated in agricultural production zones, will serve as hubs for collecting, sorting, storing, and transporting agricultural produce from local farming communities.

Afreximbank assumes a multifaceted role as a financier, facilitator, and advisor, spearheading the implementation of partnership activities. Simultaneously, governments of pilot origin countries, namely Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Chad, play pivotal roles as policy enablers, ensuring conducive environments for ATCs. ATC anchor investors, including zone developers, large-scale commercial farmers, seed companies, and development finance institutions, will invest in ATCs and related infrastructure, acting as primary purchasers and aggregators in origin markets. Notably, anchor buyers, exemplified by the Government of Egypt, are positioned as the primary export markets for the agricultural produce.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
DJ Cuppy accepts Kiddwaya’s advice on ‘maturity’, dumps her Ferrari
Next article
WAEC to begin computer based examinations 2024
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“CBN Charts Strategic Shift, Embraces Limited Advisory Roles for Economic Growth Support”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In a notable development, Nigeria's central bank, as conveyed...

Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Recover Guns In Delta

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Nigeria Police, Delta...

Philippines arraigns Chinese employer and five others for alleged murder of Nigerian Medical student

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM)...

Liberia Heads to Tight Presidential Run-off as Voters Yearn for Change

Naija247news Naija247news -
MONROVIA, Nov 14 - In a closely contested run-off...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“CBN Charts Strategic Shift, Embraces Limited Advisory Roles for Economic Growth Support”

Data & News Analysis 0
In a notable development, Nigeria's central bank, as conveyed...

Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Recover Guns In Delta

Security News 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Nigeria Police, Delta...

Philippines arraigns Chinese employer and five others for alleged murder of Nigerian Medical student

Regions 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com