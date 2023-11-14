Afreximbank Commits $2 Billion in Landmark Export Agriculture for Food Security Initiative Deal

CAIRO, Egypt, Nov. 14, 2023 — In a significant financial move, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) finalized a comprehensive framework agreement for the Export Agriculture for Food Security (ExAFS) Initiative in collaboration with ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) and the governments of Chad, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Egypt. The initiative, unveiled during the third Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023), aims to bolster food security in Africa and combat the region’s nearly 20% hunger rate.

During the ceremony, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, officially inked the agreement. Key signatories included notable figures such as Robertine Walendom, Minister of Industry and Trade of Chad; Sosten Gwengwe, Minister of Industry and Trade of Malawi; Dr. Anxious Masuka, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development of Zimbabwe; Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation of Egypt; and Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO of ARISE IIP.

Afreximbank, in collaboration with strategic partners and member countries, is set to deploy its financial prowess by allocating a substantial $2 billion to stimulate production, processing, and intra-African trade in agricultural products. This commitment aims to offer African farmers and agribusinesses unprecedented access to larger markets across the continent.

The ExAFS Initiative strategically targets the reduction of Africa’s food insecurity by mitigating reliance on external sources for crucial food commodities. Beyond enhancing sales and improving profitability within Africa’s agricultural value chain, ExAFS leverages the establishment of Agricultural Transformation Centers (ATCs) through a robust public-private partnership model. These ATCs, situated in agricultural production zones, will serve as hubs for collecting, sorting, storing, and transporting agricultural produce from local farming communities.

Afreximbank assumes a multifaceted role as a financier, facilitator, and advisor, spearheading the implementation of partnership activities. Simultaneously, governments of pilot origin countries, namely Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Chad, play pivotal roles as policy enablers, ensuring conducive environments for ATCs. ATC anchor investors, including zone developers, large-scale commercial farmers, seed companies, and development finance institutions, will invest in ATCs and related infrastructure, acting as primary purchasers and aggregators in origin markets. Notably, anchor buyers, exemplified by the Government of Egypt, are positioned as the primary export markets for the agricultural produce.