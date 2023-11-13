Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Wanted Killer Of Rivers DPO Kills Five in Rivers State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

After weeks of being on the run, the wanted cultists fingered in the killing of the District Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division, Bako Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police, have stormed Odemerenyi Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State and killed five people.

Naija247news learnt that the cultists had ambushed and attacked a police patrol team in the community before pouncing on the innocent residents who were in their rooms.

A source in the community said the cult members were the same team headed by David Gift a.k.a 2Baba, who masterminded the killing and beheading of Angbashim.

It would be recalled that the state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara had placed a N100 million bounty on the dare-devil cultist. But after the governor’s pronouncement, no success has been recorded in apprehending the core leaders of the group.

However, on Sunday, the killer cultists invaded the community around 1:00 am and randomly killed the said number of persons.

A native of the community, who did not want his name in print said the cultists who entered the community killed his brother first before advancing to kill others.

The brother of the deceased victim explained that the five persons in total were killed in the same community, giving the names of some of the victims as Obobula, also called, Bestman, Chibuogwu, Idaokwa and Ekwushi.

The source claimed that the suspected cultists told the community after the killings, that the only condition for them (cultists) to stop the killing was for the Nigeria Police to release their sponsors and sympathizers as well as some chiefs in custody.

It said: “The cultists are 2baba and his group. It was around past 1:00 am in the night, we were all in the room around that time when we heard footsteps moving all around. The dogs started barking.

“Before we knew it my younger brother asked who they were. One of them responded that they were the ones, that had come to kill everybody if they didn’t release the people in police custody including the Chief and their sympathizers.

“That if they don’t do it they are not going to stop killing. Before my brother started to begin them, they shot him. They pounced two doors in the compound and shot other of my brothers.

“They went to another compound and shot another person. Went into the community and shot others. Five persons were killed.”

The community people called on the Rivers State Government and the security agencies to do more to arrest the wanted cultists as everybody is now living in fear.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ndifreke Ukpong :The Nigerian Young Author
Next article
Mr Ibu’s wife, daughter fight over Ibu’s donation for surgery
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Driver fleeing from LASTMA Officials, Kills Two LAWMA sweepers in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A driver evading arrest by traffic...

Police Neutralise Two Suspected Cultists in Rivers.

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rivers State Police Command has killed...

Trial of Ojerinde, 4 children stalled

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Nov. 13, 2023. The trial of former Registrar, Joint...

Blockbuster Premiere: “I Do Not Come To You By Chance” Movie Adaptation Thrills Audience

The Editor The Editor -
The highly anticipated movie adaptation of the acclaimed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Driver fleeing from LASTMA Officials, Kills Two LAWMA sweepers in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A driver evading arrest by traffic...

Police Neutralise Two Suspected Cultists in Rivers.

Security News 0
November 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rivers State Police Command has killed...

Trial of Ojerinde, 4 children stalled

Cases & Trials 0
Abuja, Nov. 13, 2023. The trial of former Registrar, Joint...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com