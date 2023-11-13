Wanted Killer Of Rivers DPO Kills Five in Rivers State

November 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

After weeks of being on the run, the wanted cultists fingered in the killing of the District Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division, Bako Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police, have stormed Odemerenyi Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State and killed five people.

Naija247news learnt that the cultists had ambushed and attacked a police patrol team in the community before pouncing on the innocent residents who were in their rooms.

A source in the community said the cult members were the same team headed by David Gift a.k.a 2Baba, who masterminded the killing and beheading of Angbashim.

It would be recalled that the state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara had placed a N100 million bounty on the dare-devil cultist. But after the governor’s pronouncement, no success has been recorded in apprehending the core leaders of the group.

However, on Sunday, the killer cultists invaded the community around 1:00 am and randomly killed the said number of persons.

A native of the community, who did not want his name in print said the cultists who entered the community killed his brother first before advancing to kill others.

The brother of the deceased victim explained that the five persons in total were killed in the same community, giving the names of some of the victims as Obobula, also called, Bestman, Chibuogwu, Idaokwa and Ekwushi.

The source claimed that the suspected cultists told the community after the killings, that the only condition for them (cultists) to stop the killing was for the Nigeria Police to release their sponsors and sympathizers as well as some chiefs in custody.

It said: “The cultists are 2baba and his group. It was around past 1:00 am in the night, we were all in the room around that time when we heard footsteps moving all around. The dogs started barking.

“Before we knew it my younger brother asked who they were. One of them responded that they were the ones, that had come to kill everybody if they didn’t release the people in police custody including the Chief and their sympathizers.

“That if they don’t do it they are not going to stop killing. Before my brother started to begin them, they shot him. They pounced two doors in the compound and shot other of my brothers.

“They went to another compound and shot another person. Went into the community and shot others. Five persons were killed.”

The community people called on the Rivers State Government and the security agencies to do more to arrest the wanted cultists as everybody is now living in fear.(www.naija247news.com).