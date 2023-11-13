Menu
Search
Subscribe
WAEC

WAEC Transitions to Computer-Based Exams for WASSCE Private Candidates

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced on Monday its plans to shift from traditional Paper and Pencil Test to Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for candidates taking its exams. The acting Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, conveyed that this adoption of CBT would debut with the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024 – First Series, scheduled for February 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In accordance with global best practices, the statement emphasized the migration from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer-Based Examination, reflecting WAEC’s commitment to staying at the forefront of educational assessment methods. The innovation will be introduced gradually, starting with the WASSCE for Private Candidates in February 2024. The Objective Tests will be entirely Computer-Based, while the Essay and Test of Practical papers will be a hybrid, combining on-screen question delivery and handwritten responses in answer booklets.

The Computer-Based WASSCE for Private Candidates will be conducted in urban centers and cities, with special provisions made for candidates with special needs. Registration for the exam is set to commence on Monday, December 18, 2023.

To facilitate a smooth transition, WAEC has arranged for a Mock Examination in February 2024, allowing candidates to familiarize themselves with the new examination platform. The Council encourages prospective candidates to hone their computer skills in preparation for this innovative approach.

Expressing its vision for the future, the Council aims to deliver all its examinations via computer technology. As Africa’s leading examining body committed to providing qualitative and reliable educational assessment, WAEC is poised to embrace advancements that promote academic and moral excellence.

Issued by the Public Affairs Department and signed by Moyosola F. Adesina, Ag. Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, the announcement outlines a significant step toward modernizing examination methodologies for enhanced educational assessment.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NNPC Achieves Resolution with TotalEnergies and Unions, Restores 275,000 bpd Production
Next article
Governor Douye Diri Secures Second Term, Overcomes Fierce Contest in Bayelsa
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Akpabio and Ganduje Extend Congratulations to Uzodimma and Ododo, Applauding INEC

Naija247news Naija247news -
Senate President Godswill Akpabio and APC National Chairman Abdullahi...

Off-Cycle Governorship Victories for Diri, Uzodimma, and Ododo

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Governors Douye Diri, Hope Uzodimma, and Usman Ododo emerged...

Governor Douye Diri Secures Second Term, Overcomes Fierce Contest in Bayelsa

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
After a grueling and fiercely contested electoral process, Governor...

NNPC Achieves Resolution with TotalEnergies and Unions, Restores 275,000 bpd Production

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
In a significant development on Sunday, the Nigerian National...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Akpabio and Ganduje Extend Congratulations to Uzodimma and Ododo, Applauding INEC

South East 0
Senate President Godswill Akpabio and APC National Chairman Abdullahi...

Off-Cycle Governorship Victories for Diri, Uzodimma, and Ododo

Election Views 0
Governors Douye Diri, Hope Uzodimma, and Usman Ododo emerged...

Governor Douye Diri Secures Second Term, Overcomes Fierce Contest in Bayelsa

South South 0
After a grueling and fiercely contested electoral process, Governor...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com