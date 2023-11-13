WAEC Transitions to Computer-Based Exams for WASSCE Private Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced on Monday its plans to shift from traditional Paper and Pencil Test to Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for candidates taking its exams. The acting Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, conveyed that this adoption of CBT would debut with the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024 – First Series, scheduled for February 2024.

In accordance with global best practices, the statement emphasized the migration from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer-Based Examination, reflecting WAEC’s commitment to staying at the forefront of educational assessment methods. The innovation will be introduced gradually, starting with the WASSCE for Private Candidates in February 2024. The Objective Tests will be entirely Computer-Based, while the Essay and Test of Practical papers will be a hybrid, combining on-screen question delivery and handwritten responses in answer booklets.

The Computer-Based WASSCE for Private Candidates will be conducted in urban centers and cities, with special provisions made for candidates with special needs. Registration for the exam is set to commence on Monday, December 18, 2023.

To facilitate a smooth transition, WAEC has arranged for a Mock Examination in February 2024, allowing candidates to familiarize themselves with the new examination platform. The Council encourages prospective candidates to hone their computer skills in preparation for this innovative approach.

Expressing its vision for the future, the Council aims to deliver all its examinations via computer technology. As Africa’s leading examining body committed to providing qualitative and reliable educational assessment, WAEC is poised to embrace advancements that promote academic and moral excellence.

Issued by the Public Affairs Department and signed by Moyosola F. Adesina, Ag. Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, the announcement outlines a significant step toward modernizing examination methodologies for enhanced educational assessment.