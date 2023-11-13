Two suspected thieves break into POS shop in Jigawa, steal N5.8m

November 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Jigawa State Police Command has arrested two suspected thieves who broke into a POS shop and stole over N5.8m in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP. Lawan Shiisu Adam, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, November 13, 2023, said N3.6m was recovered from the suspects while effort is on to arrest their fleeing accomplices.

“On 09/11/2023 at about 2000hrs, one Aliyu Ishaku ‘M’ of old Gwaram town, Gwaram LGA, reported at Gwaram Divisional Police Headquarters that, on the same date at about 1945hrs, a group of miscreants criminally conspired, burgled and trespassed into his Point of sale (POS) shop and carted away the sum of five million, eight hundred and fifty thousand naira (#5,850,000:00k),” the statement read.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen swiftly swung into action, where one Usman Yusuf ‘m’ 20yrs of Galambi village Gwaram LGA and Ibrahim Aliyu ‘m’ 20yrs of Fada, Gwaram LGA, were arrested in connection with the crime.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the offence and mentioned two others who are at large as their accomplices. Fortunately, three million, six hundred and seventeen thousand five hundred naira (3,617,500:00k) was recovered from them.

“The suspects further revealed that the remaining stolen money was with the fleeing culprits.

“The Commissioner of Police directed that the case should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Dutse for Discreet investigation, upon completion of the investigation, the suspects will be arraigned before the court to face the full weight of the law.” (www.naija247news.com).