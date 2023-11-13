Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market advances by 0.93%, investors gain N368bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a positive note, driven by gains in SEPLAT and other 36 stocks. The All Share Index and Market capitalization grew by 0.93% and 0.95% to settle at 70,849.38 points and N38.925 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.52 billion units of shares were traded in 32,815 deals, valued at N45.30 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 37 stocks gained against 43 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

JAPAULGOLD led other gainers last week with 55.91% growth, closing at N1.98 from the previous close of N1.27.

RTBRISCOE, GLAXOSMITH, PZ and DEAPCAP grew their share prices by 39.53%, 29.44%, 15.00% and 14.81% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: OMATEK 14.29%, FBNH 12.36%, FCMB 11.11%, Prestige Assurance 9.76% and OANDO 9.09% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

CAVERTON led other price decliners, shedding 13.64% of its share price to close at N1.33 from the previous close of N1.54.

Initiates Plc, Northern Nigerian Flourmills, MULTIVERSE and CADBURY shed 10.53%, 10.00%, 9.38% and 8.57% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (7.34%), Tantalizer (7.32%), Academy Press (6.84%), UPDC (6.82%) and ETRANZACT (6.79%) respectively. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
President Tinubu Spotted Performing Tawaf In Mecca
Next article
FCMB successfully raised N26bn via Debt Issuance Programme
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Driver fleeing from LASTMA Officials, Kills Two LAWMA sweepers in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A driver evading arrest by traffic...

Police Neutralise Two Suspected Cultists in Rivers.

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rivers State Police Command has killed...

Trial of Ojerinde, 4 children stalled

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Nov. 13, 2023. The trial of former Registrar, Joint...

Blockbuster Premiere: “I Do Not Come To You By Chance” Movie Adaptation Thrills Audience

The Editor The Editor -
The highly anticipated movie adaptation of the acclaimed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Driver fleeing from LASTMA Officials, Kills Two LAWMA sweepers in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A driver evading arrest by traffic...

Police Neutralise Two Suspected Cultists in Rivers.

Security News 0
November 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rivers State Police Command has killed...

Trial of Ojerinde, 4 children stalled

Cases & Trials 0
Abuja, Nov. 13, 2023. The trial of former Registrar, Joint...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com