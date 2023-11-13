Menu
Election Views

“Senate Explores Diaspora Voting Rights in Constitutional Overhaul”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Senate is set to deliberate on diaspora voting rights this week as part of the ongoing revision of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as revealed by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.

During a virtual diaspora dialogue, organized by the Directorate of Diaspora and International Affairs in collaboration with Engage Diaspora Foundation and Nigeria Diaspora Foundation, Bamidele emphasized the National Assembly’s commitment to reevaluate diaspora voting rights and other pertinent issues affecting Nigerians abroad.

Having previously sponsored a motion for the constitution’s review, Bamidele justified this initiative, stating that diaspora voting rights would be integral to the ongoing constitutional revision. He confirmed the bill’s current presence on the Senate floor, scheduled for its second reading.

The Constitution Review Committee, under the leadership of the Deputy President of the Senate, will assess the bill post the second reading. Upon approval, it will proceed to the House of Representatives for concurrence before reaching the State Houses of Assembly. The bill requires the endorsement of two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly to become effective.

Bamidele urged stakeholders to engage with the Governors of the 36 federation states and the Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly to facilitate the bill’s passage into law.

Stressing that diaspora voting is a fundamental right, he framed it as a crucial step in the ongoing struggle for greater inclusion in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Gbenga Samson
http://ThisDayLive.com
Gbenga Samson [Editorial Board Adviser]

