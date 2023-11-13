Menu
Politics & Govt News

President Tinubu Spotted Performing Tawaf In Mecca

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 13,2023.

Photos of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu performing tawaf as part of the Umrah rite at Kaabah, Mecca, in Saudi Arabia has been shared online.

Tinubu arrived in Jeddah on Sunday for an onward journey to Makkah to perform lesser pilgrimage.

Special adviser on information and strategy to the president, Bayo Onanuga, shared photos of Tinubu in Mecca and wrote: “President Bola Tinubu performing Tawaf or walking around, as part of Umrah rites on Sunday at Kaabah, Mecca in Saudi Arabia.”

Recall that Tinubu had arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to participate in the Saudi-Africa Summit.

Tinubu, during the Summit, underscored Nigeria’s commitment to attracting more Foreign Direct Investment and expanding business partnerships, strongly reinforced by his administration’s ongoing domestic economic reforms.

Also, discussions at the first Saudi-Africa Summit revolved around supporting joint actions, enhancing political coordination, addressing regional security threats, and facilitating economic transformation through research and the local development of new energy solutions, all while bolstering cross-sectoral investment cooperation.

Due to the bilateral meeting, the Saudi Arabian government had pledged to help repair two refineries in the country and carry out some other investments.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Serve Nigeria Before Making Demands” – Tinubu’s Minister, Salako Tells Youths
Stock market advances by 0.93%, investors gain N368bn
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

