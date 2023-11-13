Menu
Police Neutralise Two Suspected Cultists in Rivers.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Rivers State Police Command has killed two suspected cultists, who were members of a cult gang that allegedly killed five persons in Odiemerenyi community, Ahoada-East, Rivers.

The cultists led by a wanted cult kingpin, Gift Okpara, alias 2Baba, reportedly murdered the five victims in cold blood in the early hours of Sunday.

The command`s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko who said this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the deceased cultists were killed during a gun duel with operatives.

“On Nov. 12, operatives of Ahoada Police Station received a distress call that some suspected cultists loyal to wanted David Gift aka 2Baba invaded Odiemerenyi community in search of suspected Police informants.

“The police division on receipt of the information swung into action and mobilised with other tactical units to the scene.

“On getting to the community, the hoodlums who unfortunately have killed five natives before the arrival of the police, opened fire on sighting our operatives,” she said.

Iringe-Koko said an exchange of gunfire ensued between the police and the cultists leading to the death of two suspected cultists.

“The Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, has ordered the Ahoada Police Division and other tactical units to redouble their efforts to arrest the fleeing 2Baba and his gang members.

“Residents of Ahoada East communities should go about their legitimate business as adequate security has been put in place to counter any security challenges.

“The commissioner of police condoles with the families of those who were killed in the recent attack,” she added.

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara had placed a bounty of N101 million on the head of 2Baba linked to several killings in the state.

The Iceland cult gang leader is also wanted for the murder of SP Bako Angbashim, the late Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada-East Local Government Area.

According to sources, 2Baba had vowed to continue killing natives of Ahoad-East communities until his sponsors and sympathizers currently detained by the police are released.(www.naija247news.com).

