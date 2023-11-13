Octogenarian decries alleged vandalism of Lagos property despite pending suit

Lagos, Nov. 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

An 84-year-old man, Dr Albert Ndulue, on Monday decried alleged vandalism of his Lagos property in spite of a pending suit on its ownership.

At a press conference in Lagos, Ndulue said that dispute on the ownership of the property, located at Lekki, was before an Ajah High Court in Lagos.

According to the octogenarian, the suit is numbered LD/6727/GCMW/2018 while the property is Plot 8, Block 24, Alma Beach Estate, Lekki.

Ndulue told journalists that in spite of the pending suit, some thugs had vandalised the property.

He said that the building’s ceiling, roofs, doors and windows had been stolen.

Ndulue said that the plot allocated in 1993 had recorded some disputes about its ownership.

“Since then, it has been thug of war.

“ Hoodlums recently invaded the property, harvesting assets, including the roofs, doors and windows.

Ndulue called on the police to look into the alleged vandalism.

On July 13, Justice Ganiyu Safari of an Ajah High Court struck out the suit filed by Ndulue, holding that relevant processes were not before the court.

The plaintiff consequently filed a motion, asking the court to set aside the ruling.

The plaintiff prayed, in the alternative, for an injunction to restrain the defendants, NICON Trustees and some others, from relying on the ruling pending final determination of the suit. (www.naija247news.com)