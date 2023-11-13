NNPC Achieves Resolution with TotalEnergies and Unions, Restores 275,000 bpd Production

In a significant development on Sunday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) successfully mediated a peace agreement among TotalEnergies, the operator of NNPC/TotalEnergies Joint Venture, and two prominent labor unions, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

According to a statement by NNPCL spokesman Olufemi Soneye, the unions opted to suspend their ongoing industrial action, leading to the immediate restoration of 275,000 barrels of oil per day production. The resolution emerged from an extensive negotiation session chaired by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd.

A communiqué issued at the conclusion of the negotiation highlighted the commitment of all parties to address and resolve the pertinent issues within a predefined framework. Signatories to the communiqué included TotalEnergies MD/CEO Matthieu Bouyer, PENGASSAN President Comrade Festus Osifo, and NUPENG President Comrade Williams Akporegha. The agreement was witnessed by NNPC Ltd.’s EVP Upstream Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan and Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti. Victor Bandele, Deputy Managing Director of TotalEnergies, was also present during the resolution.