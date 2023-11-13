Menu
Nigeria

NLC, TUC To Begin Nationwide Strike From Midnight

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 13, 2023.

The organised labour has directed its members to commence nationwide strike over the assault on Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, starting from midnight of Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The organised labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, said all affiliate unions of the two labour centres had been directed to implement the resolutions of the joint National Executive Council of TUC and NLC.

President of TUC, Festus Osifo, who addressed reporters at Labour House, said the strike would remain until “governments at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

Details later…(www.naija247news.com).

As Tinubunomics spur economic crisis, Nigeria explores bilateral ties to attract investment
I’ve been battling kidney issues for 20 years’ — Singer Pupa Tee
