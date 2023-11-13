Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria’s NNPC restores 275,000 bpd production at TotalEnergies JV

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

ABUJA, Nov 12 – Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC Ltd said on Sunday it had restored 275,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production at its joint venture unit with Total Energies (TTEF.PA) after negotiating an end to industrial action by workers.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

NNPC said in a statement that an agreement to suspend the action had been signed between TotalEnergies, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association and the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, which represent senior and junior workers in the industry.

“The unions have agreed to suspend ongoing industrial action leading to immediate restoration of 275,000 barrels of oil per day production,” NNPC said.

NNPC did not disclose the nature of the dispute or the workers’ demands, which had not been previously announced.

Nigeria’s oil production stood at 1.49 million barrels per day in October, according to data from the petroleum regulator, still below the 2023 budget target of 1.69 million bpd.

Although production has been improving this year in Africa’s biggest oil producer, crude theft, illegal refining and lack of investment in the sector have hobbled output, which has remained below its OPEC quota of 1.74 million bpd.

That has led to fears that NNPC may struggle to supply crude to the 650,000 bpd Dangote Refinery, which has missed several targets to start production.

NNPC Ltd will supply the Dangote refinery with up to six cargoes of crude oil in December to be used in test runs, industry sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Youth unemployment eradication, our priority- Dangote
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Youth unemployment eradication, our priority- Dangote

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Dangote Group's Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Hajia Fatima Aliko-Dangote,...

N2.2BN OIL SUBSIDY FRAUD: Court Admits More Evidence Against Ex-PDP Chairman’s Son, Mamman Ali

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 12,2023. ustice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court...

INEC Postpones Bayelsa State Election Results Collation

News Wire News Wire -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deferred the...

Imo poll: Rerun elections in units marred with violence, LP’s Achonu urges INEC

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Athan Achonu, the Labour Party's gubernatorial candidate in Imo...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Youth unemployment eradication, our priority- Dangote

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
Dangote Group's Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Hajia Fatima Aliko-Dangote,...

N2.2BN OIL SUBSIDY FRAUD: Court Admits More Evidence Against Ex-PDP Chairman’s Son, Mamman Ali

Law and Order 0
Nov 12,2023. ustice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court...

INEC Postpones Bayelsa State Election Results Collation

South South 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deferred the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com