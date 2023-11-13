Menu
Nigeria’s Foreign Policy Seeks UAE Partnership to Boost Tourism in Abuja

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, underscores the significance of foreign policy principles as Nigeria pursues a strategic alliance with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to amplify the tourism potential of Abuja. In a diplomatic exchange with UAE Ambassador Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, Wike emphasizes the global stature of the UAE as a tourist hub and articulates the FCT’s strong interest in fostering tourism through collaborative efforts.

Wike, acknowledging the UAE’s pivotal role in global tourism, articulates the Federal Capital Territory’s vision to enhance its tourism landscape by leveraging the UAE’s expertise. Addressing the impending visit of President Bola Tinubu to the UAE, Wike reveals the FCT Administration’s intention to join the delegation, with a focus on attracting foreign investments and advancing tourism initiatives in Abuja.

Emphasizing President Tinubu’s approach to governance as a business venture for Nigeria’s prosperity, Wike positions the FCT as committed foot soldiers dedicated to complementing the President’s Renewed Hope agenda.

In addressing the challenges of travel bans and flight restrictions imposed on Nigerians by the UAE, Wike acknowledges the enduring affection Nigerians have for the UAE, particularly Dubai. He advocates for a prompt resolution to the Visa allocation process, highlighting the need to streamline procedures for smoother diplomatic relations.

UAE Ambassador Al-Shamsi, in response, acknowledges the shared interests between Nigeria and the UAE while explaining the rationale behind travel restrictions. Despite this, he asserts that the door to the UAE is not entirely closed to Nigerians, citing ongoing efforts to address visa-related challenges and expressing a commitment to enhancing diplomatic relations.

Emman Tochi

Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja.

