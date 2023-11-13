NDLEA nabs notorious physically challenged drug supplier in Edo

November 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested a notorious drug dealer, 45-year-old Godwin Emuneyin who is physically challenged and uses his wheelchair as cover to deal in illicit substances such as methamphetamine and cannabis in Afuze, headquarters of Owan East local government area of Edo state.

Operatives arrested the suspect on Tuesday 7th November at his base in Afuze following credible intelligence.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi disclosed that, “As at the time of his arrest, a wooden box used to conceal illicit substances including 18 pinches of methamphetamine, one block and 71 wraps of cannabis, were recovered from him.

In other interdiction operations in Edo state, NDLEA operatives on Monday 6th November recovered 42 bags of cannabis weighing 480kgs from a camp in Aviosi forest in Owan West LGA.

Also at Utese forest in Ovia North East LGA, Edo state, operatives on the same day raided and recovered 231.5kgs of cannabis and a cannabis farm measuring 0.778960 hectares destroyed.

In Adamawa state, operatives on patrol along Ngurore-Yola road on Thursday 9th November intercepted a Toyota Corolla car marked TZG 97 KY loaded with 30, 899 Tramadol 225mg and 100mg pills concealed inside the body compartments of the car.

The driver found in possession of the drug exhibits, Sani Samaila (aka Isa Male), 25, said he was bringing the consignment from Jalingo, Taraba State to deliver in Yola, Adamawa State.

The previous day, Wednesday 8th November, a suspect, Abdullahi Sani (aka Danfulani) was arrested at Ngurore town in possession of some quantity of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa in a white nylon.

He thereafter led operatives on a follow-up operation to the home of a drug lord, Alhaji Bubakari (aka Dan Mamuda), an unrepentant ex-convict, where 19 blocks of compressed cannabis that weighed 13kgs were recovered.

In Ogun state, not less than 18.875 tons of cannabis sativa on 7.55 hectares of farmland were destroyed and another 100 jumbo bags weighing 1,100 kilograms of the psychoactive substance recovered at James town, Ogunmakin area of Obafemi Owode LGA

The operation was successfully carried out on Monday 6th November, by a combined team of NDLEA operatives with officers and men of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps, Defence Intelligence Agency and the State Security Network, Amotekun.

Okpor Chukwuma and six other male suspects found on the farmland were arrested.

A commercial bus driver, Olayinka Sowo, 25, was arrested on Friday 10th November along Ibadan – Akure expressway over an alleged conspiracy to transport 45.150kgs cannabis from Lagos to Osun state.

NDLEA officers in Abuja on the same day intercepted 7, 980 pills of diazepam and 567 bottles of codeine syrup in a commercial bus along the Abaji-Abuja highway after which a follow-up operation at Zuba motor park led to the arrest of the owner of the consignment , Ugwu Ikenna, 30.

In Delta state, NDLEA operatives backed by men of the Nigerian Army stormed a remote forest in Umuchime community, Ndokwa West LGA where they destroyed 12.5 tons of cannabis on five hectares of farmland, and recovered 53.22kgs processed weeds and seeds of the substance.

A suspect, Christopher Anim (alias Ogidi) was also arrested in the course of the operation.

Two suspects: Amarachukwu Eugene, 32, and Abdulaziz Auwal, 25, were arrested in another operation by operatives in Kano with 202 blocks of cannabis weighing 113.1kgs on Tuesday 7th November.

In the same vein, Commands across the country intensified their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy lectures including Sensitisation lectures for students of Government Commercial Secondary School, Wudil, Kano state.

WADA advocacy visits were also extended to Zamfara state governor, Dr Dauda Lawal in Gusau; a WADA sensitisation lecture for students of George Burton Memorial School, Ilesa, Osun state and a similar lecture delivered at Kenneth Dike Secondary School, Awka, Anambra state, among others.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the officers and men of the Edo, Ogun, Osun, Adamawa, Delta, and FCT Commands of the Agency for their balanced efforts in the past week equally applauded their counterparts across the country for intensifying their WADA advocacy lectures thus creating parity between their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities.(www.naija247news.com).