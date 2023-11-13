Mr Ibu’s wife, daughter fight over Ibu’s donation for surgery

November 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The wife of Nollywood actor Mr Ibu, Stella Maris Okafor, has raised alarm over an alleged scheme by her adopted daughter, Jasmine Chioma Okeke, to oust her from her marriage and seize control of the donations meant for her ailing husband.

Days ago, reports surfaced indicating a brewing conflict between Jasmine and Stella concerning the financial contributions received to support John Okafor’s medical treatment.

According to sources, Stella Maris is accusing her adopted daughter of attempting to divert the funds for her personal use, including financing a lavish lifestyle that reportedly includes aspirations of purchasing the latest iPhone 15 and new cars.

Gistlover went further to claim that Stella Maris had already utilized her account to withdraw a substantial sum of N1 million from the donations.

Responding to these allegations, Stella Maris Okafor took to social media to address what she deems as malicious lies orchestrated by Jasmine.

In her statement, she expressed gratitude to well-wishers and supporters who have contributed to her husband’s well-being during this challenging period.

She emphasized that John Okafor is responding positively to treatment, and the focus should remain on his health.

However, Stella Maris did not shy away from addressing the brewing family drama. She accused Jasmine of attempting to sideline her in her own home, promising to address these family matters in due course.(www.naija247news.com).