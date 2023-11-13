Mikel tells Osimhen: Premier League Switch to Chelsea Could Be a Game-Changer

In a recent episode of his ‘Obi One Podcast,’ Chelsea legend and former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, passionately advocated for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to consider a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea being his preferred destination. The 36-year-old, who humorously claimed he would help broker the deal, highlighted the pressing need for a prolific striker at Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen, a 24-year-old sensation, has earned acclaim in Europe, notably contributing to Napoli’s Serie A title triumph last season with an impressive goal tally of 31 in 39 matches across all competitions. The Nigerian international has continued his stellar form into the current campaign, already notching up six goals in 10 matches.

Despite attracting interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in the summer, Osimhen opted to stay with Napoli, where he played a pivotal role in their title-winning Serie A season. Now, as Chelsea seeks a potent striker to enhance their squad, Osimhen has emerged as the top choice, albeit with a potential cost of £150 million.

On Mikel’s podcast, the former Chelsea star emphasized the team’s current goal-scoring struggles and expressed confidence that Osimhen’s dynamic style could address the deficiency. Mikel envisions Osimhen as a striker willing to make runs behind the defense, creating goal-scoring opportunities similar to the impact Didier Drogba had before leaving the club.

In response to Mikel’s plea, Osimhen, in the podcast, hinted at a possible European move but disclosed his rejection of an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal during the summer.

Mikel, who made 249 Premier League appearances for Chelsea before leaving in 2017, is determined to play a role in bringing Osimhen to Stamford Bridge, asserting that the club is in dire need of a striker of Osimhen’s caliber.