Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

I’ve been battling kidney issues for 20 years’ — Singer Pupa Tee

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Afropop singer Adelaja David, better known as Pupa Tee, has disclosed that he has been battling kidney problems for over 20 years.

Pupa Tee stated this in a post on his Instagram page while soliciting financial support from the public to undergo a kidney transplant.

He said he has started dialysis treatment but needed financial help for a kidney transplant to regain his health.

“ I have been having kidney issues and kidney complications for the past 20 years and I have done different things to overcome this issue but it persists.

“It recently got so bad that I have to remain on dialysis to stay healthy. It was proposed that for me to have a permanent solution I need a kidney transplant.

“That is why I decided to make this video to ask for help from the public and another chance to live, ” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NLC, TUC To Begin Nationwide Strike From Midnight
Next article
Two suspected thieves break into POS shop in Jigawa, steal N5.8m
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Akpabio and Ganduje Extend Congratulations to Uzodimma and Ododo, Applauding INEC

Naija247news Naija247news -
Senate President Godswill Akpabio and APC National Chairman Abdullahi...

Off-Cycle Governorship Victories for Diri, Uzodimma, and Ododo

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Governors Douye Diri, Hope Uzodimma, and Usman Ododo emerged...

Governor Douye Diri Secures Second Term, Overcomes Fierce Contest in Bayelsa

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
After a grueling and fiercely contested electoral process, Governor...

WAEC Transitions to Computer-Based Exams for WASSCE Private Candidates

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced on Monday...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Akpabio and Ganduje Extend Congratulations to Uzodimma and Ododo, Applauding INEC

South East 0
Senate President Godswill Akpabio and APC National Chairman Abdullahi...

Off-Cycle Governorship Victories for Diri, Uzodimma, and Ododo

Election Views 0
Governors Douye Diri, Hope Uzodimma, and Usman Ododo emerged...

Governor Douye Diri Secures Second Term, Overcomes Fierce Contest in Bayelsa

South South 0
After a grueling and fiercely contested electoral process, Governor...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com