I’ve been battling kidney issues for 20 years’ — Singer Pupa Tee

November 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Afropop singer Adelaja David, better known as Pupa Tee, has disclosed that he has been battling kidney problems for over 20 years.

Pupa Tee stated this in a post on his Instagram page while soliciting financial support from the public to undergo a kidney transplant.

He said he has started dialysis treatment but needed financial help for a kidney transplant to regain his health.

“ I have been having kidney issues and kidney complications for the past 20 years and I have done different things to overcome this issue but it persists.

“It recently got so bad that I have to remain on dialysis to stay healthy. It was proposed that for me to have a permanent solution I need a kidney transplant.

“That is why I decided to make this video to ask for help from the public and another chance to live, ” he said.(www.naija247news.com).