Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Imo Guber Election: Tinubu Helped Me Win – Gov Uzodimma Reveals How

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 13,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma has spoken about how President Bola Tinubu played an important role in his re-election.

Uzodimma has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The governor, speaking in Owerri the state capital, urged his major contenders, Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party to move the state forward.

Uzodimma said “I am humbled and honoured by your overwhelming support in yesterday’s election. Your trust in me to continue leading our dear state is both inspiring and deeply appreciated.

“Together, we have achieved a resounding victory and I am committed to delivering on the promises made during our campaign.

“As we embark on the Next Level of Shared Prosperity, rest assured that your interests will remain at the forefront of my administration. I extend a hand to my fellow contenders from other parties, urging them to join me in a united effort to build and uplift our one and only dear state. In the spirit of inclusivity, we will operate a government that transcends political differences for the benefit of all.

“I express profound gratitude to every member of my team, our great party and every citizen of Imo for your unwavering support. Our State is progressing because of your collective efforts.

“I commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its officials for ensuring a fair and neutral electoral process. I also appreciate the dedication of the security agencies in maintaining peace during the exercise.

“A special thanks to the leader of our great party, President Bola Tinubu, for his fatherly guidance throughout the electioneering period. Together, let us continue the journey towards a more prosperous and inclusive Imo State.

“Thank you, Ndi Imo, for your trust and confidence. Our shared future is bright and I am committed to leading us to greater heights.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
AfCFTA can break Africa’s colonial legacy of exporting raw materials, importing finished goods
Next article
Gunmen Invade Church in Kwara, Kills pastor’s wife, kidnap clergyman, two others
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NDLEA nabs notorious physically challenged drug supplier in Edo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,...

Bayelsa: PDP Supporter Killed, INEC Officials Held Hostage

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 13,2023. A middle-aged man, George Sibo, has been killed...

Abuja Airport shut down as aircraft crash lands

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,...

BREAKING! INEC Dclares APC’s Usman Ododo as Winner of Kogi Governorship Election

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 13,2023. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDLEA nabs notorious physically challenged drug supplier in Edo

CrimeWatch 0
November 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,...

Bayelsa: PDP Supporter Killed, INEC Officials Held Hostage

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 13,2023. A middle-aged man, George Sibo, has been killed...

Abuja Airport shut down as aircraft crash lands

Aviation 0
November 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com