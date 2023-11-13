Imo Guber Election: Tinubu Helped Me Win – Gov Uzodimma Reveals How

Nov 13,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma has spoken about how President Bola Tinubu played an important role in his re-election.

Uzodimma has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The governor, speaking in Owerri the state capital, urged his major contenders, Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party to move the state forward.

Uzodimma said “I am humbled and honoured by your overwhelming support in yesterday’s election. Your trust in me to continue leading our dear state is both inspiring and deeply appreciated.

“Together, we have achieved a resounding victory and I am committed to delivering on the promises made during our campaign.

“As we embark on the Next Level of Shared Prosperity, rest assured that your interests will remain at the forefront of my administration. I extend a hand to my fellow contenders from other parties, urging them to join me in a united effort to build and uplift our one and only dear state. In the spirit of inclusivity, we will operate a government that transcends political differences for the benefit of all.

“I express profound gratitude to every member of my team, our great party and every citizen of Imo for your unwavering support. Our State is progressing because of your collective efforts.

“I commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its officials for ensuring a fair and neutral electoral process. I also appreciate the dedication of the security agencies in maintaining peace during the exercise.

“A special thanks to the leader of our great party, President Bola Tinubu, for his fatherly guidance throughout the electioneering period. Together, let us continue the journey towards a more prosperous and inclusive Imo State.

“Thank you, Ndi Imo, for your trust and confidence. Our shared future is bright and I am committed to leading us to greater heights.”(www.naija247news.com)