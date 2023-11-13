Gunmen Invade Church in Kwara, Kills pastor’s wife, kidnap clergyman, two others

November 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen have killed the wife of an Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) pastor, Mrs. Olawale and kidnapped three others in Agbeku community, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Saturday night, November 11, 2023, when the abductors invaded the church’s auditorium and the residence of the victims.

The late pastor’s wife operates a provision store in the area.

A community leader, Hon Rasaki Subair, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust said that the gunmen also abducted one Rev Oladunni, the present ECWA Igbaja District Church Council (DCC) chairman.

“They killed Mrs Olawale, wife of one of the pastors who operates a thriving provision store in the community while another person who was also shot is battling for life in a hospital now. They also went away with the aide of the late pastor’s wife and another male victim,” he said.

A senior officer also confirmed the incident to the publication.

“We are trying to get details about the incident for now,” the officer said. (www.naija247news.com).