Driver fleeing from LASTMA Officials, Kills Two LAWMA sweepers in Lagos

November 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A driver evading arrest by traffic officials, on Monday morning, rammed into two street cleaners on the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State, killing them.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

Naija247news gathered that a yet-to-be-identified driver was evading LASTMA officials when he crushed the two Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) staff at their duty post by the roadside.

The situation led to a demonstration as passersby and motorists protested the killing of the street sweepers.

Security agents, including policemen, have since arrived at the scene to disperse the protesters and restore normalcy in the area.

LASTMA cautioned motorists to be law-abiding while driving in the state.

“LAWMA is working with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the errant driver of the car, with vehicle number EPE 984 DV.

“We wish to appeal to motorists, for the umpteenth time, to drive with the utmost caution on the highways to avoid sad incidents like this happening to our sanitation workers or anyone in their legitimate duties.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased, whom we love most dearly. May their souls continue to rest in peace.”. (www.naija247news.com).