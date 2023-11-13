Menu
Politics & Govt News

BREAKING! INEC Dclares APC’s Usman Ododo as Winner of Kogi Governorship Election

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 13,2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Usman Ododo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi State, as the winner of Saturday’s election.

The State Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, made the announcement on Sunday night.

“Ahmed Usman Ododo of APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Urama said.

Ododo won with 446,237 votes, while his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), garnered 259,052.

Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 46,362 votes.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

