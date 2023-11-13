Menu
Politics & Govt News

Bayelsa: PDP Supporter Killed, INEC Officials Held Hostage

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 13,2023.

A middle-aged man, George Sibo, has been killed at the collation centre in Twon-Brass, Brass LGA of Bayelsa State.

Sibo, identified as a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was reportedly attacked by a mob suspected to be supporters of one of the political parties taking part in the election.

Naija247News gathered from witnesses that the deceased was attacked at the Governorship Election Collation Centre at the Local Government Area headquarters when results for some wards in Constituency ll were being submitted.

Confirming the killing, Bayelsa State lawmaker representing Brass Constituency l, Dr Daniel Charles, urged security agents to immediately arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The deceased, popularly called “Kobo-Kobo” is said to be an indigene of Twon-Brass and an aide to the Brass Local Government Chairman, Hanson Alabo-Karika. He was married with children.

When contacted, police spokesman in Bayelsa State, CSP Asinim Butswat, said he was still awaiting details from the area command in Brass.

This is as the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been held hostage in the same Brass Local Government Area.

This is detrimental to credible elections. We call on the security agencies to immediately facilitate their release,” INEC said while calling on security agencies to secure the release of the officers.

The development comes 24 hours after Ms Ebehireme Blessing Ekwe, the Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO), who was abducted on election eve, regained freedom.

Already, the results of six out of eight local government areas of the state have been announced by INEC, with the incumbent governor and candidate of PDP, Duoye Diri, winning in five and Timipre Sylva, candidate of APC winning in one.,(www.naija247news.com)

