Analysis

As Tinubunomics spur economic crisis, Nigeria explores bilateral ties to attract investment

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In a bid to revitalize its economy, Nigeria is strategically enhancing incentives for foreign investors to counteract a recent decline in capital inflow.

The government, led by President Bola Tinubu since May, is actively pursuing measures to eradicate double taxation and facilitate the swift remittance of foreign funds.

Minister Doris Uzoka-Anite of Industry, Trade, and Investment emphasized the creation of tax-free zones, providing a robust incentive for foreign direct investment, which had experienced a significant 52% drop to $698 million in the six years leading up to 2021.

President Tinubu’s reform agenda includes the elimination of a $10 billion annual fuel subsidy and the liberalization of the foreign exchange market, resulting in a notable devaluation of the naira by over 40%.

These initiatives aim to breathe new life into Africa’s largest economy, which had been facing a prolonged period of decline.

To attract more foreign investment, Nigeria has undergone a thorough review of its bilateral agreements with various countries. Notably, in September, the nation forged agreements with India, opening avenues for the establishment of auto and steel factories. Minister Uzoka-Anite stressed the importance of assuring investors that their capital will be safeguarded, emphasizing the need to swiftly materialize these commitments.

The diplomatic efforts extend to Saudi Arabia, where a Nigerian delegation engaged with officials after establishing a business council and a joint chamber of commerce, industry, mines, and agriculture. Minister Uzoka-Anite expressed a keen interest in expediting investments, underscoring the commitment to fostering economic growth through international collaborations.

Driver fleeing from LASTMA Officials, Kills Two LAWMA sweepers in Lagos
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

