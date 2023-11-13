Aisha Yesufu warns of impending protest worse than EndSARS

Nov 13,2023.

Social and political activist Aisha Yesufu has cautioned about the possibility of a protest more devastating than the 2020 nationwide demonstration known as ‘End SARS’.

EndSARS was a decentralized social movement initiated as a series of mass protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

The movement, which gained momentum on Twitter, called for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious unit of the Nigeria Police Force

The protests quickly spread to major cities in Nigeria and turned violent, resulting in the loss of lives, particularly young Nigerians.

Yesufu, who played a prominent role in the #EndSARS protests, highlighted the underlying anger in the country, instigated by the arrogance and audacity of corrupt politicians and leaders who manipulated their way into power.

“No one predicted the #EndSARS protest. Likewise, the next uprising might catch everyone off guard,” she expressed on X.

“Regrettably, it could escalate into violence. The prevailing anger is being fueled by the impunity and audacity of the corrupt politicians and rulers who have subverted the democratic process. No one will be spared.”(www.naija247news.com)